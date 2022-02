CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Cheshire on Monday worth $183 million dollars.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the One Stop Convenience Store in Cheshire, the Connecticut lottery shared.

The winning lottery ticket numbers are 16-25-27-49-55-17. The next drawing for the Powerball will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

