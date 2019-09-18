18th annual Meals on Wheels Golf Classic raises $70,000 for charity

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Renewal Team’s 18th annual Meals on Wheels Golf Classic kicked off Wednesday.

The event was held at Tunxis Country Club in Farmington.

The goal was to raise $75,000 for the charity. So far this year, the program has delivered more than 361,000 meals to more than 800 local seniors.

By the end of the event, the community renewal team said they raised $70,000.

More information about the program can be found online.

