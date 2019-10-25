18th annual Operation Elf kicks off Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s only October but it’s never to soon to start giving to military families in need during the holidays.

The 18th Annual Operation Elf will begin this Monday.

Elf, which stands for Embracing Lonely Families, provides support to military families who have members deployed, ready to be deployed, or recently returning from deployment.

It also helps families deal with financial stress that comes with deployment.

“The holidays are a time to be spent with family, friends, and loved ones,” Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, the Adjutant General, said. “However, some families will be missing a deployed service member this holiday season, and with that comes added challenges of taking care of households and families back at home so a Guardsman can focus on his or her duty. This is our way of giving back, saying thank you to military families for their sacrifices that support our service members, and hopefully taking just a little of that holiday stress off their shoulders.”

Donations of gift cards for grocery and department/home goods stores, pharmacies and gas stations help support the families all year. Donations are also needed of fuel oil, snow removal and home maintenance services . New, unwrapped toys for kids all ages are also welcome.

For more information on Operation Elf, click here.

Donations may be dropped off at one of the following six drop-off locations between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the final day of the drop-off period, the William A. O’Neill Armory will host extended hours for drop-offs, staying open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Gift cards and financial contributions can be mailed at any time. For gift cards:

Connecticut Military Department Office of Family Program

360 Broad Street

Hartford, CT 06105

Website: https://ctngfi.org.

For financial donations (please make all checks payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Incorporated, and annotate “Operation ELF” in the memo line):

Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc.

360 Broad Street

Hartford, CT 06105

Please be sure to include your name, address and phone number so that an appropriate acknowledgement of your contribution can be sent.



