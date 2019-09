FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The 18th annual Meals on Wheels Golf Classic will kick off on Wednesday.

The event held at Tunxis Country Club in Farmington aims to raise $75,000 for the charity. So far this year, the program has delivered more than 361,000 meals to more than 800 local seniors.

Players tee off at 8:30 a.m.

