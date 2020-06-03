1K homeless CT residents to be moved into permanent housing

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is working on a long-term plan to keep the homeless off the streets to prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the first few weeks of the pandemic, hundreds of people were moved into empty hotel rooms but those contracts will expire soon. That’s why the Reaching Home Campaign is partnering with the Connecticut Department of Housing to move 1,000 homeless into permanent housing.

It will be done in phases over the next four months. The federal CARES Act provides more than $8 million that can be used to relocate the homeless.