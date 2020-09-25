1st Woman to lie in State – Supreme Court Justice honored at Capitol, CT delegation reflects on historic event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– For the first time in U.S. history, a woman lies in state at the Capitol in Washington D.C. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honored Friday.

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro was one of the few invited guests.

“To think about the first woman and first Jewish woman lying in state, what a fitting tribute to who Ruth Bader Ginsburg is and was,” said U.S. Rep. DeLauro.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s flag draped casket was carried by an honor guard into the Capitol. A somber socially distant ceremony.

Ginsburg is the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state. A rare honor only afforded to those in government, usually presidents.

“There wasn’t anyone who didn’t have tears in their eyes, it was very poignant,” said DeLauro.

“I knew her, valued her as a friend and argued before her three-cases in the United States Supreme Court. As I saw her casket at the top of the Capitol steps, my heart broke,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Justice Ginsburg was only the second female justice on the nation’s highest court.

Representative DeLauro and other female lawmakers circled Ginsburg’s casket for a final emotional goodbye.

“As the casket came by, we reached out and said ‘thank You! Thank you!,'” said DeLauro.

Justice Ginsburg will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Though not a veteran herself, rules allow Supreme Court Justices the honor. She will be buried next to her husband who was an Army veteran.