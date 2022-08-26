NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designated New London and Windham counties as primary natural disaster areas due to current drought conditions.

The federal agency also designated Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland counties as contiguous counties under the declaration.

The designation allows farmers in these areas to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), including emergency loans due to production losses.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loans.

FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment of the operator, the federal agency said.

Farmers interested in applying for assistance must contact their local Farm Service Agency office.