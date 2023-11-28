SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut men were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a robbery in downtown Shelton, according to police.

On Monday evening, Shelton police responded to a reported fight in the parking lot located at 415 Howe Ave. Officers searched the area but the individuals who were involved had already fled the scene.

A short time later, a victim came to the Shelton Police Department to report an alleged armed robbery. The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Shelton. He said he was able to fight off the three suspects and get the license plate of the vehicle they were driving.

The vehicle information was shared with police departments across the state.

The Bridgeport Police Department Auto Theft Task Force located the suspect vehicle in Bridgeport. Officers stopped the vehicle and the occupants inside were identified as 22-year-old Ashan Langston of Bridgeport and 23-year-old Jalen Bolton of Waterbury.

The victim identified Bolton and Langston as two of the suspects who robbed him in Shelton.

Mugshot of Jalen Bolton. (SOURCE: Shelton Police Department) Mugshot of Ashan Langston. (SOURCE: Shelton Police Department)

Bolton and Langston were then charged in connection to the robbery. They are both facing first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny and conspiracy charges. Bolton was additionally charged with narcotics possession and intent to sell, as he was found with crack cocaine.

The suspects were both held on a $100,000 bond and on Tuesday were transported to Derby Superior Court.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and police are anticipating additional arrests.