2 CT runners traveling through the state to raise awareness for veteran suicide

(WTNH) — Two runners will be making their way through Connecticut to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

The two men, who began their journey on Veterans Day, are running 500 miles from Massachusetts to Arlington National Cemetery.

The non-profit Mission 22 helped put this all together. The name of that organization coming from the statistic that 22 veterans take their lives everyday.

The pair plans to leave Norwich on Wednesday and run all the way to Wallingford where they will stay the night. It’s going to take about two weeks for them to get to Arlington.

