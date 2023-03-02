MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued a warning on Thursday after two elderly residents lost thousands in a bail scam.

Scammers took more than $10,000 from the victims in January, according to police. The two elderly residents told authorities they received a call from someone who claimed to work for a state agency. The scammer used the first and last name of the victims’ relatives, said the relative was in custody after a vehicle crash and then said that the seniors had to pay bond money that day in order for the person to be released from jail.

The two collected the money and met with a courier, who took the money and left, according to police. About 30 minutes later, the relative who was supposedly in custody showed up at their house, and the seniors realized they’d been scammed by a stranger.

Detectives have recovered some of the money, but don’t know who was responsible for the scam, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police are now urging anyone who receives a similar call to directly contact their relatives to see if they’re being scammed. Officials warn that scammers will tell you not to talk to anyone about a money transfer. Do not give out banking information, credit card number, social security number or other information without confirming that the caller is legitimate.

Fees, fines and bail bonds are not paid with gift cards, cryptocurrency, ATM machines or wire transfers. If you receive a scam call, contact police.