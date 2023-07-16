MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WTNH) — A 68-year-old woman was able to take over the controls of a small plane on Saturday after the pilot had a medical emergency while trying to land the plane in Martha’s Vineyard, according to authorities.

The woman was able to crash land the Piper Meriden Turbo Prop 6 seat plane on its belly without landing gear, according to West Tisbury police. The woman and the 80-year-old pilot are both from Connecticut, according to the Associated Press. They were the only people on the plane.

The pilot was flown to a Boston hospital. The woman was minorly injured.