2 hospitalized in Hamden box truck rollover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a box truck rolled over on Route 40 in Hamden.
The Hamden Fire Department says that one person had to be extricated from a box truck when it rolled over on Route 40 inbound at Whitney Avenue.
Fire crews had to cut the roof off the vehicle after it appeared that the truck hit a rock wall.
Two people were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.