2 hospitalized in Hamden box truck rollover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a box truck rolled over on Route 40 in Hamden.

The Hamden Fire Department says that one person had to be extricated from a box truck when it rolled over on Route 40 inbound at Whitney Avenue.

Extrication complete, patients transported to YNHH via AMR. Saddle tanks leaking, DEEP enroute. Use caution and avoid the area. #Hamden RT40 WB. @CT_STATE_POLICE investigating. pic.twitter.com/2R2150yA7U — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 29, 2019

Fire crews had to cut the roof off the vehicle after it appeared that the truck hit a rock wall.

With a current heat index in #Hamden at nearly 99 degrees today, #firefighters wearing full protective gear need to stay hydrated! Photo from earlier RT40 extrication. pic.twitter.com/CuEAGUuBjk — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 29, 2019

Two people were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.