Breaking News
Body cam footage released in Hartford officer-involved shooting
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

2 hospitalized in Hamden box truck rollover

Connecticut

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a box truck rolled over on Route 40 in Hamden.

The Hamden Fire Department says that one person had to be extricated from a box truck when it rolled over on Route 40 inbound at Whitney Avenue.

Fire crews had to cut the roof off the vehicle after it appeared that the truck hit a rock wall.

Two people were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss