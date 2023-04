A shed is destroyed after a plane crashed in the yard of a Danbury home. (IMAGE CREDIT: News 12)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were hurt in a small plane crash in Danbury on Monday, according to authorities.

Officials said the plane crashed into the yard of a home on Southern Boulevard. Police and fire officials said the scene remains active, as of this time.

The aftermath of a plane crash in Danbury: (IMAGE CREDIT: News 12)

Authorities said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries following the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

