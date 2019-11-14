2 men running 500 miles for veteran suicide awareness

(WTNH) — Two men will continue a journey that has them traveling on foot down to Arlington National Cemetery to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

Their journey began in Massachusetts, but they stayed in Wallingford overnight recently. In just a couple hours, they’ll continue their trek south.

Everyday in this country, 22 veterans take their own lives. Josh Milich and Brian Tjersland are calling attention to all of this.

They started running on Monday, which was Veterans Day, and will get all the way down to our nation’s capital. They’re getting help from the non-profit Mission 22, which is dedicated to helping veterans by offering treatment for everything from post traumatic stress to substance abuse.

As we all know, there are so many brave men and women who serve our country. But when many of them return, they are fighting battles of their own that people don’t even realize sometimes, often referred to as invisible scars.

The hope is that this run will call attention to those issues. The run down to Arlington is is expected to take up to two weeks.

You can track the runners and their progress on this journey by clicking here.

