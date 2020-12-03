 

2 men wrongly convicted of 1985 murder suing several CT law enforcement officials

Connecticut

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men wrongly convicted of murder in the 1980s are now suing several law enforcement officials.

Ralph Birch and Shawn Henning were teenagers when police arrested them for the 1985 murder of Everett Carr in New Milford.

Forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee testified he found blood on a towel at the scene. Decades later, courts found Lee never tested the towel.

Birch and Henning were freed after more than 30 years behind bars.

Dr. Lee, the town of New Milford and other police officials are all named as defendants.

