2 shot in Danbury on Saturday, 1 in critical condition, investigation ongoing

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were shot on Saturday at 8:55 p.m. in Danbury, police report.

First responders traveled to the area of Rose Hill Ave. and Ann Dr. after hearing reports of people shot. Officers found two men who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment. One man, who is in his thirties, is in fair condition. The other victim, who is in his sixties, remains in critical condition, according to police. No information about their identities has been given.

There are currently no suspects or motives identified at this time. Anyone will information is asked to contact Det. John Rudisill at (203) 797-4662, j.rudisill@danbury-ct.gov, or call the confidential tips line at (203) 790-TIPS (8477).