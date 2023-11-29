NORTHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sky watchers spotted a fireball from several states over the weekend, including an astronomy enthusiast in Northford.

People in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia reported seeing a fireball on Saturday, according to reports from the American Meteor Society.

NASA has not yet released information about the fireball. However, photos and videos sent to the American Meteor Society show a white streak streaming across the sky. Northford’s report indicated that the fireball was seen at about 6:50 p.m. and lasted 1.5 seconds.

Looking to see some meteors? You have a few chances before the end of the year. The Northern Taurids will be active until Dec. 2., and the Southern Taurids are visible until Dec. 8. The shower will appear after 9 p.m.