NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police and the Department of Transportation face a potential $200 million lawsuit over a February 2021 deadly crash.

The complaints each seek $100 million in damages on behalf of the Estate of Jayan Bryan, of Middletown, and for D’Yanna Wallace, of Wethersfield. Bryan, 25, and Wallace, 24, were in a single-car crash on I-84 near Cheshire and Southington on Feb. 20, 2021.

Notice of claim documents allege a rookie state police trooper responded to a call about a car hitting debris from another vehicle. The trooper took the debris to the side of the road and left without seeing where it came from, according to documents obtained by News 8.

Attorneys said Bryan, the driver, had died sometime during the night, while Wallace remained trapped and hurt in the car.

Another driver saw the crashed car the next morning, off the side of the highway. The same rookie trooper returned to the scene approximately 9 hours after the crash.

“This horrific situation that resulted in the death of one young woman and that physically and emotionally impaired another for the remainder of her life could have been avoided if the police department had not acted with willful disregard and carelessness,” Peter C. Bowman of BBB Attorneys, counsel to the plaintiffs, said. “The lack of training, supervision, understanding of police procedure and basic common sense must never be experienced again to anyone in distress on Connecticut roadways.”

Documents obtained by News 8 said Wallace remains in a rehab facility, has had at least 15 surgeries, and faces life-long impairments.

“We are unable to comment on this matter as this is ongoing litigation,” state police said in a statement.

The state Department of Transportation also declined to comment.