2019 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

Connecticut

Festival season is fast approaching here in Connecticut! Check out this list for fall fairs and festivals across Connecticut.

Towns are listed alphabetically by county.

New Haven County

  • North Haven
    North Haven Fair
    September 5-8
    290 Washington Ave
  • Cheshire
    Cheshire Fall Festival
    September 14
    Bartlem Park
  • Guilford
    Guilford Fair
    September 20-22
    Lovers Lane
  • Orange
    Orange Country Fair
    September 21-22
    525 Orange Center Road
  • Seymour
    Seymour Pumpkin Festival
    September 22
    French Memorial Park

Hartford County

  • South Windsor
    Wapping Fair
    September 5 – 8
    75 Brookfield Street
  • Berlin
    Berlin Fair
    September 13-15
    430 Beckley Road
  • Southington
    Southington Apple Harvest Festival
    October 4-6
    Southington Town Green
  • Glastonbury
    Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Music Festival
    October 18-20
    Welles Street Riverfront Park

Middlesex County

  • Durham
    Durham Fair
    September 26-29
    24 Town House Road
  • Portland
    Portland Agricultural Fair
    October 4-6
    Exchange Club Grounds

Tolland County

  • Hebron
    Hebron Harvest Fair
    September 5-8
    Hebron Lions Fairground: 347 Gilead Street
  • Somers
    Four Town Fair
    September 12-15
    56 Egypt Road

Windham County

  • Willimantic
    Willimantic Downtown Country Fair
    September 28
    Jillson Square

Litchfield County

  • Bethlehem
    Bethlehem Fair
    September 6-8
    384 Main Street

New London County

  • Ledyard
    Ledyard Fair
    September 6-8
    740 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Fairfield County

  • Norwalk
    Veteran’s Memorial Park
    September 6-8
    Veteran’s Memorial Park, 38 Canal Street
  • Westport
    New England Chowdafest
    October 6
    Sherwood Island State Park

Do you know of a fall fair, festival, or other fall event that we missed? Email us at ReportIt@wtnh.com to let us know what town, the date and time, and where, and we’ll gladly add it to this list.

