2019 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

Festival season is fast approaching here in Connecticut! Check out this list for fall fairs and festivals across Connecticut.
Towns are listed alphabetically by county.
New Haven County
- North Haven
North Haven Fair
September 5-8
290 Washington Ave
- Cheshire
Cheshire Fall Festival
September 14
Bartlem Park
- Guilford
Guilford Fair
September 20-22
Lovers Lane
- Orange
Orange Country Fair
September 21-22
525 Orange Center Road
- Seymour
Seymour Pumpkin Festival
September 22
French Memorial Park
Hartford County
- South Windsor
Wapping Fair
September 5 – 8
75 Brookfield Street
- Berlin
Berlin Fair
September 13-15
430 Beckley Road
- Southington
Southington Apple Harvest Festival
October 4-6
Southington Town Green
- Glastonbury
Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Music Festival
October 18-20
Welles Street Riverfront Park
Middlesex County
- Durham
Durham Fair
September 26-29
24 Town House Road
- Portland
Portland Agricultural Fair
October 4-6
Exchange Club Grounds
Tolland County
- Hebron
Hebron Harvest Fair
September 5-8
Hebron Lions Fairground: 347 Gilead Street
- Somers
Four Town Fair
September 12-15
56 Egypt Road
Windham County
- Willimantic
Willimantic Downtown Country Fair
September 28
Jillson Square
Litchfield County
- Bethlehem
Bethlehem Fair
September 6-8
384 Main Street
New London County
- Ledyard
Ledyard Fair
September 6-8
740 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Fairfield County
- Norwalk
Veteran’s Memorial Park
September 6-8
Veteran’s Memorial Park, 38 Canal Street
- Westport
New England Chowdafest
October 6
Sherwood Island State Park
Do you know of a fall fair, festival, or other fall event that we missed? Email us at ReportIt@wtnh.com to let us know what town, the date and time, and where, and we’ll gladly add it to this list.