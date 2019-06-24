2019 Shamrock Open tees off on Monday

The luck of the Irish made it a perfect day to hit the links. Many gathered Monday morning to play in this year’s “Shamrock Open.”

The event was held at The Alling Memorial Golf Club in New Haven. About 100 golfers hit the course, playing 18 holes of golf.

It was all to support one of New Haven’s largest events, The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“I think everybody always associates the parade with March and everything but our fundraising efforts go all year. So here we are in June and we’re raising money for next years parade. I think it’s great to keep it top of mind so everyone who enjoys the parade can come out and enjoy a day of golf where it’s nice and sunny,” said Courtney Connors, Grand Marshal of the 2019 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Seamus Bohan, who is the chair of the ‘Shamrock Open’ will be this year’s Grand Marshal for the 2020 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

