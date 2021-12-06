2021 Crazies Awards gala celebrates Connecticut restaurants

Conn. (WTNH) — A special celebration was held Monday night for Connecticut’s restaurant and foodservice community.

The 2021 Crazies Award Gala was held at Foxwoods Resort and Casino to celebrate the best of the best. The community was invited to participate in the voting process, submitting their picks for their favorite chef, baker, server, bartender, restaurant, and more.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association says Monday’s event was bigger than the awards.

Scott Dolch, president and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said, “It’s about a celebration, about our industry. There’s never been a better time to have this. After the last 21 months of what we’ve gone through, just to see people out there, enjoying the pre-function side, just to celebrate under one roof. They’ve been working so hard inside their four walls of their restaurant for 21 months. To be able to say, ‘hey come out, on industry night, a Monday night, enjoy yourself. You’ve worked really hard, we’re going to continue to fight through this and get your restaurant back on its feet and recover.'”

Eighteen coveted awards were given out at the gala. Eleven hundred people were on hand to celebrate.