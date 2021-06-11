2021 Miss Connecticut USA and Miss Connecticut Teen USA crowned over the weekend

(WTNH) — Two new state titleholders were crowned over the weekend. Miss Connecticut USA Amanda Torchia and Miss Connecticut teen USA Nikitha Kikanamada.

Amanda has a career in Early Childhood Education and is the Director of the youth program, Educate to Create. She is an advocate for empowering and mentoring our youth to break barriers as they reach their goals.

In her free time, Amanda enjoys Pilates, cooking her Nonna’s authentic Italian recipes and fostering rescue animals through the Humane Society. As a daughter of immigrants, she is very grateful to live her American Dream as the new Miss Connecticut USA 2021 and is looking forward to an amazing year.

Nikitha is entering her second year of nursing school at Quinnipiac University and pursing a psychology minor and a global public health minor. After she graduates, she hopes to work in the NICU.

Nikitha is first generation Indian American and loves to be a representative for the South Asian community. She’s excited to continue her advocacy for mental health as Miss Teen USA.

See the full interview in the video above.