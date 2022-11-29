Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a dangerous trend in Connecticut. Just in November alone, car crashes have killed 11 pedestrians. At the current rate, 2022 could be the deadliest year for pedestrian crashes in decades.



Cherie Sheppard knows the terror of getting hit by a car.



“I’m looking back and forth,” Sheppard said. “I don’t see lights or anything, and boom – I just get thrown up in the air.”



Sheppard was crossing Whalley Avenue around 8 p.m. on October 18th. The next thing she remembers, she was in the hospital.



“Rods and screws in my left arm, two broken ribs, my spine is broken in two places, my leg is broke,” said Sheppard.



The fact she survived means she is one of the lucky ones. Earlier this month, a 27 year-old woman was hit and killed on Whalley Avenue in a hit and run. Just before that, a 42 year-old man was hit and killed on Chase Avenue in Waterbury. Just last week, two men were killed crossing the street in Hartford.



Experts say this is the time of year pedestrian accidents increase.



“It gets darker earlier. People are out traveling and walking when it’s darker,” explained Eric Jackson, Executive Director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “People are tired when they leave work because it’s dark when they go home.”



Recent years have also seen an increase in pedestrian deaths in Connecticut. With a few more in December, 2022 could be the deadliest in 30 years.



There are lots of things driving that increase. For one, vehicles are getting bigger. More people are driving SUVs. For another, people are drinking and smoking things they shouldn’t and getting behind the wheel. But mostly, people who are driving faster. There are things that can be done to make pedestrians safer, however.



“Lighting and illumination will definitely help,” Jackson said. “Making sure there’s streetlights so not pedestrians can see, but drivers can see pedestrians as they’re walking.”



New Haven is installing more raised crosswalks to slow traffic down. Sheppard wants to see speed bumps on Whalley Ave.



“Just make people more aware of pedestrians on the street,” said Sheppard. “Slow it down a little bit, that’s all.”



She also hopes surveillance video will turn up because she still doesn’t know who hit her.