2022 Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun canceled over COVID-19 concerns

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2022 Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun has been canceled due to concerns over COVID concerns. 

The Connecticut Marine Trades Association (CMTA) announced the cancellation Tuesday.

“We are greatly disappointed to have had to make this decision,” Bob Petzold, committee chairperson of the 2022 event, and the owner of Petzold’s Marine Center in Portland, Conn., said. “However, with the rising number of COVID infections in the Northeast and across the nation, the safety of our exhibitors and the general public are what is most important right now.”

The 52nd annual event was scheduled to take place from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23.

The CMTA said there are no plans to reschedule this year’s event, and they are already planning for the 2023 Hartford Boat Show.

“We definitely plan to return in 2023 with a terrific show when it is safe for us all to do so,” Tasha Cusson, chairperson of the Connecticut Marine Trades Association and owner of Atlantic Outboard in the Westbrook (Conn.) Marine Center, said. 

Event organizers said anyone who already purchased tickets online at www.HartfordBoatShow.com will be reimbursed for their payment.

For show questions, contact the Connecticut Marine Trades Association at contact@ctmarinetrades.org or 860-767-2645. 

