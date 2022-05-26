NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving our country.

Take a look below at the Memorial Day weekend events scheduled throughout Connecticut.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Bristol

10 a.m. – The parade starts at Hope Street, across from City Hall, proceeding down Memorial Boulevard, and ending at Gazebo on the Boulevard. Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony to follow.

Derby/Shelton

7 p.m. – The service will take place at the Shelton Intermediate School

Milford

9:45 a.m. – The wreath-laying ceremony will start in front of City Hall.

2 p.m. – The parade will begin at the Milford Green.

New Haven

1 p.m. – Wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on Long Wharf Drive. Jack Mordente, coordinator of Veteran’s and Military Affairs for Southern Connecticut State University will be the principal speaker.

3 p.m. – Wreath laying ceremony at the World War Memorial Flagpole on the New Haven Green. Mordente will also be the principal speaker at this event.

Orange

10:30 a.m. – The parade starts at High Plains Community Center Fairgrounds.

Talcottville

9 a.m. – The parade steps off from Elm Hill Road to Main Street to Mount Hope Cemetery for a ceremony in front of the Civil War monument, the parade then reverses course and returns to the church.

Wallingford

7 p.m. – The service takes place at Most Holy Trinity Campus on North Colony Road.

Woodbury

2 p.m. – The parade starts from Woodbury Middle School, continuing down Main Street to Cannon Green.



MONDAY, MAY 30

Bethany

10 a.m. – The parade starts at the Town Hall.

Clinton

9 a.m. to noon – The ceremony will take place at the Town Hall Auditorium.

Darien

10 a.m. – The parade begins at Goodwives Shopping Center, continuing to Post Road and Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery.

Derby/Shelton

9 a.m. – Starts at Howe Avenue and Wharf Street in Shelton; ends at Cottage and Elizabeth streets.

East Hartford

10 a.m. – The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from 9 Riverside Dr., continuing to the Fallen Star Memorial located at Goodwin University.

11:30 a.m. – The Fallen Star Memorial and C-130 flyover program starts

12:30 p.m. – A celebration of East Hartford is expected to start

Hamden

10 a.m. – The 84th annual Memorial Day Parade will start at Hamden High School, continuing north along Dixwell Avenue to Hamden Middle School.

Following the parade, a wreath ceremony will occur at the Veterans Memorial in front of Hamden Middle School. After the invocation, Mayor Lauren Garrett and the Parade Marshals will deliver remarks, and wreaths will be placed at the memorial.

Manchester

9:30 a.m. – The parade steps off from the Army & Navy Club at 1090 Main St.

Rockville/Vernon

10 a.m. – The parade steps off from Northeast School, stops briefly at Grove Hill Cemetery for a ceremony in Lugg Memorial Field, then continues on Grove Street onto East Main Street. A ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Central Park follows the parade. A flyover by a Connecticut Air National Guard aircraft is expected between 10:50 and 11:10 a.m.

Southbury

11 a.m. – The parade begins at Pomperaug Office Park and continues down Main Street South to the Veterans Memorial Green.

Noon to 3 p.m. – Family Day Picnic at Ballantine Park Field

Trumbull

10 a.m. – The parade begins on Main Street.

Wallingford

9 a.m. – The service begins at Dutton Park; a parade to immediately follow.

West Hartford

10 a.m. – The parade will begin on Farmington Avenue, at the intersection of Woodrow Street. Click here to view the parade map.

11 a.m. – A ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial, at North Main Street and Farmington Avenue.

West Haven

10:30 a.m. – The parade starts on Campbell Avenue.

