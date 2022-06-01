NEW HAVEN, Conn. WTNH) — June is Pride month, honoring and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, and many events are happening across Connecticut in celebration.

Find an event to celebrate the LGBTQ community near you:

FAIRFIELD

Darien LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration | June 12 at Noon | Tilley Pond Park | Event Details

HARTFORD COUNTY

West Hartford Flag Raising Ceremony | June 1 at 6 p.m. | Unity Green | Event Details

West Hartford Pride Night at GastroPark | June 2 at 9 p.m. | GastroPark | Event Details

The 35th Annual Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival | June 3 – 12 | Hartford | Event Details

Suffield LGBTQIA+ Pride | June 4 at Noon | The Green | Event Details

Drag Brunch on the Bayou in Simsbury | June 12 at Roux Cajun Eatery at 11 a.m. | Event Details

Southington Pride Night | June 17 at | Crystal Bees at 8 p.m. | Event Details

West Hartford Pride Festival | June 25 at Noon | Event Details

LITCHFIELD COUNTY

Torrington Pride Ceremony | June 2 at 1 p.m. | City Hall | Event Details

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Middletown PrideFEST | June 4 at 2 p.m. | Main Street | Event Details

NEW HAVEN COUNTY

Hamden Flag Raising Ceremony | June 1 at 5 p.m. | Event Details

Hamden Pride Festival | June 18 at 10 a.m. | Town Center Park | Event Details

NEW LONDON COUNTY

New London Pride | Aug. 27 | Ocean Beach Park | Event Details

TOLLAND COUNTY

Tolland Pride in the Park | June 11 at Noon | Crandall Park | Event Details