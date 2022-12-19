(WTNH) — Still in need of gift ideas for the holidays? With Christmas less than a week away and Hanukkah in full swing, time is ticking.

But the real question is this: what gifts do you get?

For the indecisive shoppers out there, Google has compiled a list of this year’s top 100 gifts that are trending online. If all else fails, these presents are sure to be a hit!

Holiday 100: Google’s Top 100 Trending Gifts

Home & Garden

Hydroponic garden Candle accessory kit Countertop composter Sound machine Mini Belgian waffle maker Rice cooker Indoor herb garden Home pizza oven Air fryer Milk frother Mushroom lamp Electric pour-over kettle Sunrise alarm clock Cast iron skillet Egyptian cotton sheets Side sleeper pillow Stemless wine glass Cordless vacuum Aromatherapy diffuser Food dehydrator Digital picture frame Sunset lamp Toaster oven Weighted blanket

Air fryer machine cooking potato fried in kitchen. Lifestyle of new normal cooking.

Accessories & Apparel

Paper-clip necklace Knee-high boots Sweater vest Moissanite earrings Quarter zip pullover Messenger bag Fisherman beanie Flannel pajamas Health tracking jewelry Sherpa jacket Lug-soled loafers Huggie earrings Lab-grown diamond ring Waffle robe Initial necklace Fleece-lined leggings Camel coat

Black suede leather high long boots jackboots

Gaming & Electronics

Record player Over-ear headphones VR Headset Laptop Smart glasses Gaming chair Bluetooth speakers Custom gaming keyboard Drawing tablet Wireless gaming mouse Home stereo system Smartwatch Soundbar Handheld gaming console Wireless charging pad Gaming laptop

gamer work space concept, top view a gaming gear, mouse, keyboard, joystick, headset, mobile joystick, in ear headphone and mouse pad on black table background.

Beauty

Water-activated eyeliner palette Face mask for glowing skin Vanity mirror with light Hair dryer brush LED face mask Liquid blush Glitter hairspray Scalp massager Body exfoliator tool Foot spa Skincare fridge Acrylic nail kit Magnetic Eyelashes Travel hair dryer Vitamin C serum Bath bombs Electric toothbrush Curling headband Lash serum

Vanilla aroma bath bombs in spa composition with dry lavender flowers and towels. Aromatherapy arrangement, zen still life with lit candles

Toys & Crafts

STEM toys Toddler bike with training wheels Craft storage Montessori toys Collapsible wagon Candle making kit Weighted plush animals Diamond art kit Travel art kit Toy piano Fidget toys Easel with paper rolls

Boy playing with rainbow pop it fidget toy. Push bubble fidget sensory toy – washable and reusable silicon stress relief toy. Antistress toy for child with special needs, mental health concept

Health & Fitness

Pickleball paddles Bluetooth headphones Electric scooters Adjustable dumbbells Workout trampoline Electric bike Therapy massage chair Light up jump rope Dog treadmill Under desk treadmill In-home sauna kit Massage gun