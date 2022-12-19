(WTNH) — Still in need of gift ideas for the holidays? With Christmas less than a week away and Hanukkah in full swing, time is ticking.

But the real question is this: what gifts do you get?

For the indecisive shoppers out there, Google has compiled a list of this year’s top 100 gifts that are trending online. If all else fails, these presents are sure to be a hit!

Holiday 100: Google’s Top 100 Trending Gifts

Home & Garden

  1. Hydroponic garden
  2. Candle accessory kit
  3. Countertop composter
  4. Sound machine
  5. Mini Belgian waffle maker
  6. Rice cooker
  7. Indoor herb garden
  8. Home pizza oven
  9. Air fryer
  10. Milk frother
  11. Mushroom lamp
  12. Electric pour-over kettle
  13. Sunrise alarm clock
  14. Cast iron skillet
  15. Egyptian cotton sheets
  16. Side sleeper pillow
  17. Stemless wine glass
  18. Cordless vacuum
  19. Aromatherapy diffuser
  20. Food dehydrator
  21. Digital picture frame
  22. Sunset lamp
  23. Toaster oven
  24. Weighted blanket
Air fryer machine cooking potato fried in kitchen. Lifestyle of new normal cooking.

Accessories & Apparel

  1. Paper-clip necklace
  2. Knee-high boots
  3. Sweater vest
  4. Moissanite earrings
  5. Quarter zip pullover
  6. Messenger bag
  7. Fisherman beanie
  8. Flannel pajamas
  9. Health tracking jewelry
  10. Sherpa jacket
  11. Lug-soled loafers
  12. Huggie earrings
  13. Lab-grown diamond ring
  14. Waffle robe
  15. Initial necklace
  16. Fleece-lined leggings
  17. Camel coat
Black suede leather high long boots jackboots

Gaming & Electronics

  1. Record player
  2. Over-ear headphones
  3. VR Headset
  4. Laptop
  5. Smart glasses
  6. Gaming chair
  7. Bluetooth speakers
  8. Custom gaming keyboard
  9. Drawing tablet
  10. Wireless gaming mouse
  11. Home stereo system
  12. Smartwatch
  13. Soundbar
  14. Handheld gaming console
  15. Wireless charging pad
  16. Gaming laptop
gamer work space concept, top view a gaming gear, mouse, keyboard, joystick, headset, mobile joystick, in ear headphone and mouse pad on black table background.

Beauty

  1. Water-activated eyeliner palette
  2. Face mask for glowing skin
  3. Vanity mirror with light
  4. Hair dryer brush
  5. LED face mask
  6. Liquid blush
  7. Glitter hairspray
  8. Scalp massager
  9. Body exfoliator tool
  10. Foot spa
  11. Skincare fridge
  12. Acrylic nail kit
  13. Magnetic Eyelashes
  14. Travel hair dryer
  15. Vitamin C serum
  16. Bath bombs
  17. Electric toothbrush
  18. Curling headband
  19. Lash serum
Vanilla aroma bath bombs in spa composition with dry lavender flowers and towels. Aromatherapy arrangement, zen still life with lit candles

Toys & Crafts

  1. STEM toys
  2. Toddler bike with training wheels
  3. Craft storage
  4. Montessori toys
  5. Collapsible wagon
  6. Candle making kit
  7. Weighted plush animals
  8. Diamond art kit
  9. Travel art kit
  10. Toy piano
  11. Fidget toys
  12. Easel with paper rolls
Boy playing with rainbow pop it fidget toy. Push bubble fidget sensory toy – washable and reusable silicon stress relief toy. Antistress toy for child with special needs, mental health concept

Health & Fitness

  1. Pickleball paddles
  2. Bluetooth headphones
  3. Electric scooters
  4. Adjustable dumbbells
  5. Workout trampoline
  6. Electric bike
  7. Therapy massage chair
  8. Light up jump rope
  9. Dog treadmill
  10. Under desk treadmill
  11. In-home sauna kit
  12. Massage gun
Modern wireless bluetooth headphones with charging case on a blue background.