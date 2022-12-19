(WTNH) — Still in need of gift ideas for the holidays? With Christmas less than a week away and Hanukkah in full swing, time is ticking.
But the real question is this: what gifts do you get?
For the indecisive shoppers out there, Google has compiled a list of this year’s top 100 gifts that are trending online. If all else fails, these presents are sure to be a hit!
Holiday 100: Google’s Top 100 Trending Gifts
Home & Garden
- Hydroponic garden
- Candle accessory kit
- Countertop composter
- Sound machine
- Mini Belgian waffle maker
- Rice cooker
- Indoor herb garden
- Home pizza oven
- Air fryer
- Milk frother
- Mushroom lamp
- Electric pour-over kettle
- Sunrise alarm clock
- Cast iron skillet
- Egyptian cotton sheets
- Side sleeper pillow
- Stemless wine glass
- Cordless vacuum
- Aromatherapy diffuser
- Food dehydrator
- Digital picture frame
- Sunset lamp
- Toaster oven
- Weighted blanket
Accessories & Apparel
- Paper-clip necklace
- Knee-high boots
- Sweater vest
- Moissanite earrings
- Quarter zip pullover
- Messenger bag
- Fisherman beanie
- Flannel pajamas
- Health tracking jewelry
- Sherpa jacket
- Lug-soled loafers
- Huggie earrings
- Lab-grown diamond ring
- Waffle robe
- Initial necklace
- Fleece-lined leggings
- Camel coat
Gaming & Electronics
- Record player
- Over-ear headphones
- VR Headset
- Laptop
- Smart glasses
- Gaming chair
- Bluetooth speakers
- Custom gaming keyboard
- Drawing tablet
- Wireless gaming mouse
- Home stereo system
- Smartwatch
- Soundbar
- Handheld gaming console
- Wireless charging pad
- Gaming laptop
Beauty
- Water-activated eyeliner palette
- Face mask for glowing skin
- Vanity mirror with light
- Hair dryer brush
- LED face mask
- Liquid blush
- Glitter hairspray
- Scalp massager
- Body exfoliator tool
- Foot spa
- Skincare fridge
- Acrylic nail kit
- Magnetic Eyelashes
- Travel hair dryer
- Vitamin C serum
- Bath bombs
- Electric toothbrush
- Curling headband
- Lash serum
Toys & Crafts
- STEM toys
- Toddler bike with training wheels
- Craft storage
- Montessori toys
- Collapsible wagon
- Candle making kit
- Weighted plush animals
- Diamond art kit
- Travel art kit
- Toy piano
- Fidget toys
- Easel with paper rolls
Health & Fitness
- Pickleball paddles
- Bluetooth headphones
- Electric scooters
- Adjustable dumbbells
- Workout trampoline
- Electric bike
- Therapy massage chair
- Light up jump rope
- Dog treadmill
- Under desk treadmill
- In-home sauna kit
- Massage gun