NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas launched Connecticut’s 2023-24 Red, White and Blue Schools program Thursday.

The program was first launched in 2016 under former Secretary of State Denise Merrill and former South Windsor Public Schools teacher Dianna Wentzell.

The goal of the program is to highlight schools in Connecticut that are going above and beyond for students when teaching civics.

“Our program this year challenges students to think about civics as more than just history and social studies,” Thomas said. “We hope teachers will integrate civics across all subjects.”

Last year, Chippens Hill Middle School in Bristol won the Outstanding Red, White and Blue School award.