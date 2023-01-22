MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The slopes this year are a little more artificial and a lot less crowded thanks to a mostly snowless winter season.

That’s making things more challenging for Connecticut’s ski resorts, but Powder Ridge in Middlefield is powering through.

“Obviously, business is down a little bit,” said Tom Loring, the resort’s director of guest services. “The best advertisement for the ski and snowboard season is having some snow in your backyard, so without that, we aren’t seeing as many guests come out and try snow sports as we would in a normal season.”

Powder Ridge has resorted to using more powder to make snow, which is more expensive this year with rising energy costs. The Middlefield mountain and others have had to temporarily close slopes and tubing routes throughout the season from both the lack of snow and the unseasonable rain.

Saturday night’s below-freezing temperatures helped, however, allowing for the resort to make the much needed snow.

Powder Ridge is staying optimistic.

“Unfortunately, this season the weather is not really cooperating with us too much, but we do have a storm coming in the next week, followed by a bunch of cold weather, so hopefully they can get this mountain up and running at 100%,” said Chris Kuczenski, a Bristol residennt.

With another six to eight weeks of potential snow storms, there is still a chance that real snow could powder the slopes.