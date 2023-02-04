Conn. (WTNH) – After a month-long delay, Girl Scouts cookie season has officially begun in Connecticut.

Ranging in popular flavors from Samoas to Thin Mints, these fan favorites will now be accompanied by a brand-new cookie; the Raspberry Rally.

Similar to a Thin Mint, the Raspberry Rally is a thin chocolate-covered raspberry cookie. This cookie will become available on Feb. 27 and can only be purchased online.

Customers can order their cookies with a girl scout in-person, or by visiting the digital order platform here.

News 8’s Sarah Cody sat down with CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut, Diana Mahoney Saturday morning to talk about this new flavor.

