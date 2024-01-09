NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Last year was Connecticut’s second-warmest year on record, according to data released on Tuesday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It was also the state’s sixth-wettest year.

Overall, it was the nation’s fifth-warmest year on record, according to the report, which focused on 2023’s billion-dollar weather disasters.

There were 28 disasters that caused more than a billion dollars in the U.S. last year, according to the report. Those included 17 severe weather events, four flooding events, a winter cold wave and the Maui wildfires.

The report highlighted a record windchill from Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at Rhode Island’s Mount Washington. During those days, the temperature reached -47 degrees, and -108 degrees in the wind chill — setting the record for the nation’s coldest windchill reported in recorded history.