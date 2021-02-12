22 additional cases of B117 COVID variant identified in CT, statewide total now at 42

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced 22 additional cases of the B117 coronavirus variant have been identified in Connecticut.

The announcement on Friday of 22 additional cases brings the statewide total to 42 confirmed cases.

The newly identified cases were collected between Jan. 12 and Feb. 3. The ages of the individuals range from 5 to 90.

The 22 newly identified cases are residents of the following towns: