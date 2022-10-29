BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old man from Bridgeport died in a stabbing on Atlantic Street on Saturday, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department responded to Atlantic Street around 4:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound to his torso. The man, identified as Justice Hunter, was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Lawrence Blue, of Stratford, was taken into custody.

The stabbing is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to reach out via the BPD’s tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app