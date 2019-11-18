Breaking News
23-year-old Connecticut baseball player found dead in New Zealand hotel room

23-year-old Connecticut baseball player found dead in New Zealand hotel room

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Auckland Tuatara Facebook)

(WTNH) — Ryan Costello, the Minnesota Twins prospect and a Wethersfield High School graduate, was found dead in his hotel room in Auckland, New Zealand. Costello recently joined the Auckland Tuatara, an Australian baseball team.

According to The Hartford Courant, Costello, 23-years-old, died in his sleep due to natural causes on Monday morning.

“The Tuatara express their deepest condolences to Ryan’s family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organization,” team officials say.

Costello also played for the Central Connecticut State University baseball team.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss