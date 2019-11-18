23-year-old Connecticut baseball player found dead in New Zealand hotel room

(WTNH) — Ryan Costello, the Minnesota Twins prospect and a Wethersfield High School graduate, was found dead in his hotel room in Auckland, New Zealand. Costello recently joined the Auckland Tuatara, an Australian baseball team.

According to The Hartford Courant, Costello, 23-years-old, died in his sleep due to natural causes on Monday morning.

“The Tuatara express their deepest condolences to Ryan’s family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organization,” team officials say.

Costello also played for the Central Connecticut State University baseball team.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.