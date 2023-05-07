NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While Halley’s Comet isn’t stopping by until 2061, its ancient remnants will be visible in the sky this month.

They’re visible in the Eta Aquariids, a meteor shower that’s visible just before dawn.

The Aquariids are caused by the particles from Halley’s Comet in 390 BC, according to space.com. The meteor shower has been visible since April 15, and peaked this weekend.

In a clear sky, expect to see about 10 to 30 meteors per hour across the entire night sky.

You’ll increase your chances of seeing the shower by going to a dark place, turn off your flashlights and then having some patience.