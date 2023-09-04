HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced that $25 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were distributed to families of 209,820 children in the state on Monday.

The state Department of Social Services and the Connecticut Department of Education collaborated to distribute the special food assistance benefits to eligible families on Monday.

Eligible families included those who have children enrolled in free or reduced-price meal programs at school, Medicaid (HUSKY A) or Temporary Family Assistance (TFA).

According to Lamont, the one-time supplemental benefits amounted to $120 per child. The funds were automatically transferred to the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards of eligible families.

“These additional SNAP benefits will help provide quality, nutritious food to children just as they are beginning the school year. This special round of assistance comes in addition to our recent announcement that we are expanding the free school meals program for this new school year, enabling more students to receive access to breakfast and lunch at no additional cost to them or their families. Every child should have nourishing meals, and our administration remains committed to increasing food security for families,” Lamont said.