HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – During the month of August, three Connecticut hospitals run by Prospect Medical Holdings fell victim to a cyber-attack and data breach.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) got involved and the White House monitored the situation.

On Wednesday, News 8 received a letter sent to the Office of the Connecticut Attorney General.

The letter stated that nearly 110,000 letters were sent out to Connecticut residents this week, whose information may have been involved in the data breach.

The data breach impacted Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

News 8 learned that information on patient names, addresses, dates of birth, diagnoses, lab results, medications, insurance and financial data may have been compromised.

Those who had their social security number or drivers license information involved in the cyber attack are being offered two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The letter goes onto say that Prospect Medical Holdings has established a phone line to answer any questions people may have on the data breach.

To help prevent a cyber attack from happening again, the hospital network has added more security measures to monitor its systems.