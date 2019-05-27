3 Connecticut students compete Monday in the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee!

(WTNH) - Three students from Connecticut are getting ready to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

7th grader Janelle Newell from Bridgeport heads to nationals as the Connecticut spelling bee champion.

She's joined by 8th grader Roderick Chittem of Bethel and 6th grader Charles Fennell of Bloomfield.

You can watch them compete Monday on ESPN. Prizes range from the $500 gift card fourth place reward to the grand first place prize of $50,000.

