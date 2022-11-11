UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Car lovers from all over the world are gathering at the Connecticut International Auto Show.

The three-day show kicked off Friday at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center.

The newest models of cars, vans, crossovers, hybrids, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles from the U.Sand around the world will be on display through Sunday.

See a list of automotive exhibitors and the show floor plan here.

Hours

Friday, Nov. 11 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The box office closes 30 minutes prior to the end of the expo each day.

Admission

Adults – $14

Seniors – $10

Children (6-12)* – $6

Children under 6* – Free

Active and retired military – Free with appropriate military ID; their guests receive $2 off admission (tickets must be obtained at the box office)

* Children ages 10 and under will receive a free Hot Wheels car