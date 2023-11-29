NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three more people were charged on Wednesday in connection to a catalytic converter theft and sale scheme across Connecticut.

According to court officials, a federal grand jury charged Yanquee Rodriguez, also known as “Yankster Rodriguez,” 27, of West Hartford, Mervin Figueroa, 26, of New Haven, Michael Almodovar also known as “Eme ElColorado,” 30, of New Haven, and Alexander Kolitsas, 29, of Wolcott, by an eight-count superseding indictment.

Kolitsas was previously charged by indictment along with four other men for this scheme in August 2022.

The superseding indictment alleges that Kolitsas owned Downpipe Depot and Recycling LLC (Downpipe Depot) which had a warehouse on Park Avenue in East Hartford.

Kolitsas and a co-conspirator bought stolen catalytic converters from suppliers including Rodriguez, Figueroa and Almodovar at Downpipe Depot to later sell them, court documents said.

The indictment said that Kolitsas and his associate transported and sold the catalytic converters to recycling businesses in New York and New Jersey. Kolitsas and his associate also told the suppliers which catalytic converters would make the most profit.

Court records said that Kolitsas and his associate also had firearms at Downpipe Depot’s warehouse and Kolitsas’s house.

According to the indictment, Rodriguez, Figueroa and Almodovar were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and one or more counts of interstate transportation of stolen property.

The indictment also charged Kolitsas with one count of promotional money laundering for using the profit money from the catalytic converter thefts to buy a Ford Transit Van. Kolitsas was also charged with two counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity after he allegedly used Downpipe Depot funds to make a payment to a Mercedes Benz dealership in Florida and to buy a home entertainment system.

According to court documents, Kolitsas was also charged with one count of possession of firearms by an unlawful drug user or addict.

The indictment forfeited many items from Kolitsas including the Ford Transit van, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2016 Polaris Slingshot, a 2022 Toyota Supra, about $55,000 in cash and $92,581 that was held in a Downpipe Depot bank account.

Police arrested Figueroa and Rodriguez on Nov. 15 and Almodovar surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday.

Almodovar alleged in court that during one incident, he noticed a witness who was taking pictures of Almodovar stealing a catalytic converter from a car in a parking lot. Almodovar attacked the witness and used the saw he stole the catalytic converter with to cut the witness and smash their car window, court documents said.

The day after this incident, Almodovar sold six catalytic converters to Downpipe Depot for $2,180.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty in court and were released on bond pending trial.