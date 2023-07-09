NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Turn out your pockets! You could have a tribute to Connecticut inside.

The U.S. Mint has put the state in the spotlight multiple times on the nation’s currency. While the most recognizable is Connecticut’s installment in the state quarter series, there are other, lesser-known coins giving the Constitution State a shout-out.

It’s worth flipping that quarter over before you put it in the vending machine. You never know, it could give you a peek into the state’s history.

Here are three times Connecticut has been featured on coins:

Connecticut State Quarter

Released in 1999, Connecticut’s tribute was the fifth coin released by the U.S. Mint as part of the 50 State Quarters program.

The quarter features the Charter Oak, which played a crucial role in Connecticut’s history. Capt. Joseph Wadsworth stashed the state’s charter, which set its boundaries and declared self-rule, from the British by hiding it inside of the tree.

The quarter includes a depiction of the tree and the date 1788, which is when Connecticut became a state.

Weir Farm National Historic Site Quarter

Have you visited Weir Farm? If not, you better start planning a trip.

The quarter was issued in 2020 as part of the America the Beautiful Quarters program. It features the farm with the words “A NATIONAL PARK FOR ART” alongside a painter working on a canvas.

What makes the farm worthy of being honored on a quarter? The site, named after impressionist J. Alden Weir, is considered a “cultural landscape” and includes 15 historic buildings. There are also gardens, orchards, stone walls and historic painting sights. The farm hosts Art in the Park programs and has an artist-in-residence program.

Gerber Variable Scale American Innovation $1 Coin

You might not have ever heard of it, but the Gerber Variable Scale was essential to modern innovation.

Honored in 2020 as part of the American Innovation $1 coin program. Connecticut’s coin was minted in 2020 and features how the scale would be used to measure the state’s shape.

The scale, invented by Heinz Joseph Gerber, can follow curves, expand and turn corners.