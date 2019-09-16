3-year-old found by stranger after wandering away from New Haven school playground, family says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven mother is looking for answers after she claims her 3-year-old son wandered away from his school’s playground without being seen.

The incident happened around 10:07 a.m. on Monday at New Haven Public School’s Truman School.

The boy’s aunt told News 8 that Kryce Wright left the playground and was later found by a stranger. He was unharmed.

“I’m still unsure how this even happened and my questions are unanswered,” Kyrce’s mother, Jalean Wright, said.

School officials said the child was found a “short” distance away around 10:15 a.m.

Wright said the Connecticut Department of Children and Families has been contacted.

New Haven Public Schools said three unidentified aides are on paid leave while an investigation is ongoing.

School officials issued the following statement:

New Haven Public Schools is investigating this incident. Staff responsible for supervision have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted. The Department of Children and Families was also contacted. We are reviewing our protocols of our Pre-K programming as it relates to student safety and active supervision. All Pre-K staff will continue to receive intensive coaching and supervision of their practices to ensure all child safety practices are followed.

