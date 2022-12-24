BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)- Eversource is continuing to work non-stop to restore power to customers following Friday’s intense rain and windstorm, according to the company.

Hundreds of line and tree crews are making the necessary repairs to the electric system to get the remaining customers affected by the storm back online.

As of 11 a.m., the company has restored power to more than 173,000 customers since the storm began and approximately 25,300 Eversource customers still remain without power, according to Eversource.

The company says it expects to have power restored to all customers affected by this storm by tomorrow morning with many being restored before that.

“We recognize how difficult it is to be without power, especially with extreme cold and as we approach Christmas,” said President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan. “We’re at the point of the restoration where the repairs made at one location may only bring back a dozen customers, so the outage numbers won’t be dropping as quickly as they did earlier in the restoration. Our massive team – in the field and behind the scenes – is fully committed to getting power restored to the remaining customers affected by this storm. I personally want to thank the men and women working who gave up their holiday time off with their families to work on this restoration. They’ve done a tremendous job.”

When doing personal storm cleanup, Eversource reminds its customers to be cautious when moving and cutting down trees and keep an eye out for wires and debris.

Customers should report downed wires to 9-1-1 and ensure that their generators are located far from their home or business and that the transfer switch is working properly.

An estimated time of restoration for each town can be found on here.