SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut public schools have made the list for the U.S. Department of Education’s 2023 list of National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Marine Science Magnet High School in Groton and Philip R. Smith Elementary School in South Windsor were honored under the “exemplary high performing” category. Skinner Road School in Vernon and Stamford Charter School for Excellence were celebrated under the “exemplary achievement gap-closing” category.

“Because of the amazing work of our outstanding teachers, administrators, and staff, Connecticut’s public schools are consistently rated among the best in the nation,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a written announcement. “Every child deserves access to a quality education that prepares them for success throughout their careers, no matter where they live or what their family’s economic circumstances may be. Our administration remains committed to strengthening all the schools in our state and making continued improvements on closing achievement gaps. I congratulate these four schools on earning this national distinction and I wish them continued success.”

The awards were given based on 2021-22 academic year trends. More than 350 public school received the honors this year.