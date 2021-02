NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are accused of trying to break into cars in Newington.

20-year-old Xavier Gomez of Waterbury, 20-year-old Nathaniel Bravo of Hartford, 18-year-old Jensen Rodriguez of Hartford and a 17-year-old were arrested early Thursday morning.

Police say someone saw them looking into cars in driveways and called 9-1-1. The suspects ran but were caught.