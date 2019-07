FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - When it comes to cancer, trying to figure out at the onset which chemotherapy works best for the patient, can be challenging.

"When we heard about this challenge in chemotherapy and the way cancer patients are treated, we used our background and knowledge of biomedical engineering, bio-materials, tissue engineering to create this platform to help save lives," says UConn Engineering PhD student Lela Daneshmandi.