4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule

The mid-summer holiday is nearly here, so News 8 has compiled Connecticut’s most complete list of fireworks dates and locations!

Towns are listed alphabetically by county:

New Haven County

Beacon Falls

  • Where: Beacon Falls Park Rec Center (100 Tent Rd)
  • Date/time: July 13th at 8:30pm

Branford

  • Where: Branford Point (Harbor Street)
  • Date/time: June 22 at Dusk

Derby

  • Where: Between the Derby Shelton Bridge and water
  • Date/time: July 3rd at dusk

East Haven

  • Where: East Haven Town Beach
  • Date/time: June 29th, rain date July 1st
  • Beach party at noon and fireworks at dusk

Guilford

  • Where: Guilford Fairgrounds
  • Date/time: Jul 13th at dusk

Hamden

  • Where: Hamden Town Center Park
  • Date/time: June 28th, entertainment at 6:30/7p, fireworks at dusk

Meriden

  • Where: Hubbard Park (999 West Main Street)
  • Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th, at dusk

Middlebury

  • Where: Quassy Amusement Park (2132 Middlebury Road)
  • Date/time:July 4th at 10:15 p.m.

Milford

  • Where: Fowler Field
  • Date/time: June 29th at 9pm

Naugatuck

  • Where: Old Firehouse Road
  • Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th
  • festivities at 6:00 pm, fireworks at 9:15 pm

New Haven (News 8 will livestream these fireworks on WTNH.com)

  • Where: Wilbur Cross High School
  • When: July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
  • Rain Date: July 5th

Orange

  • Where: July 5th rain date July 6th
  • Date/time: Orange High Plains Community Center grounds
  • Concert is at 6:30 p.m., fireworks to follow

Oxford

  • Where: Oxford High School
  • Date/time: Carnival July 31- Aug 3, fireworks July 21 and Aug 2

Wallingford

  • Where: lawn between Sheehan High School and Moran Middle School on Hope Hill Road
  • Date/time: July 6th at dusk

West Haven

  • Where: West Haven Beach, by Bradley Point Park
  • Date/time: July 3rd, at dusk

Hartford County

East Hartford

  • Where: Great River Park (301 E River Drive)
  • Date/time: “Riverfront Fireworks” concert first at 7:00 p.m. then fireworks following at 9:00 p.m.

Farmington

  • Where: Carnival Grounds located behind Union School (173 School Street)
  • Date/time: July 12th after dusk (approx. 9 pm)

Manchester

  • Where: Manchester Community College (60 Bidwell St)
  • Date/time:July 6th 4-10 pm
  • Chicken BBQ provided before fireworks (tickets on sale for $10)
  • Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

New Britain

  • Where: Stanley Quarter Park (451 Blake Road)
  • Date/time: July 4th at 9:15

Newington

  • Where: Mill Pond Park
  • Date/time: July 20th 9:30pm

Plainville

  • Where: Norton Park
  • Date/time: August 23rd at around 9 p.m.

Simsbury

  • Where: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
  • Date/time: July 5th, rain date July 6th, concert at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks

Windsor Locks

  • Where: Veterans Park
  • Date/time: June 28th approx. 9:00 p.m.

Fairfield County

Danbury

  1. Where: Danbury Fair Mall (7 Backus Ave)
    • Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th at Dusk
  2. Where: Candlewood Lake
    • Date/time: June 29th at Dusk

Darien

  • Where: Darien High School ( 80 High School Ln)
  • Date/time: July 6th at dusk

Fairfield

  • Where: Jennings Beach
  • Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th, at dusk

New Canaan

  • Where: Waveny Park (677 South Ave)
  • Date/time: July 4th, rain date July 5th, Gate closes at 9pm, costs $35 for residents per car (can walk with groups) $65 for non-residents

Norwalk

  • Where: Calf Pasture Beach (Calf Pasture Beach Road)
  • Date/time: July 3rd and July 5th at dusk

Redding

  • Where: Lonetown farm (43 Lonetown Road)
  • Date/time: June 3rd, rain date June 30th Fair starts at noon, fireworks around 9:15

Ridgefield

  • Where: Ridgefield High School (700 N Salem Road)
  • Date/time: July 4th, gates open at 6, fireworks go off at dusk, $20 to park

Shelton

  • Where: Downtown Shelton
  • Date/time: July 3rd at dusk

Stratford

  • Where: Short Beach
  • Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th at dusk

Trumbull

  • Where: Field behind Trumbull High School and Hillcrest Middle School
  • Date/time: June 29th, rain date June 30 at dusk

Weston

  • Where: Weston Middle School field (135 School Road)
  • Date/time: July 4th, rain date July 5th, gates open at 4:30 p.m., fireworks go off at 9:20,
  • Tickets are $20 per car, $5 walk in, children under 5 are free,
  • food, band performances, etc. provided

Westport

  • Where: Compo Beach
  • Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th at dusk

Litchfield County

Salisbury

  • Where: Lime Rock Park
  • Date/time: July 6th at dusk

Torrington

  • Where: Torrington middle school
  • Date/time: July 5th at dusk

Windham County

Killingly

  • Where: Owen Bell Park
  • Date/time: June 28th, food and entertainment at 3, fireworks at 9:15

Putnam

  • Where: Rotary Park
  • Date/time: July 6th at dusk

Did we miss any fireworks showings? Send us the town, address, time, and additional information at News8@wtnh.com.

