4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule

The mid-summer holiday is nearly here, so News 8 has compiled Connecticut’s most complete list of fireworks dates and locations!
Towns are listed alphabetically by county:
New Haven County
- Where: Beacon Falls Park Rec Center (100 Tent Rd)
- Date/time: July 13th at 8:30pm
Branford
- Where: Branford Point (Harbor Street)
- Date/time: June 22 at Dusk
- Where: Between the Derby Shelton Bridge and water
- Date/time: July 3rd at dusk
- Where: East Haven Town Beach
- Date/time: June 29th, rain date July 1st
- Beach party at noon and fireworks at dusk
Guilford
- Where: Guilford Fairgrounds
- Date/time: Jul 13th at dusk
- Where: Hamden Town Center Park
- Date/time: June 28th, entertainment at 6:30/7p, fireworks at dusk
- Where: Hubbard Park (999 West Main Street)
- Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th, at dusk
- Where: Quassy Amusement Park (2132 Middlebury Road)
- Date/time:July 4th at 10:15 p.m.
- Where: Fowler Field
- Date/time: June 29th at 9pm
- Where: Old Firehouse Road
- Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th
- festivities at 6:00 pm, fireworks at 9:15 pm
New Haven (News 8 will livestream these fireworks on WTNH.com)
- Where: Wilbur Cross High School
- When: July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
- Rain Date: July 5th
- Where: July 5th rain date July 6th
- Date/time: Orange High Plains Community Center grounds
- Concert is at 6:30 p.m., fireworks to follow
- Where: Oxford High School
- Date/time: Carnival July 31- Aug 3, fireworks July 21 and Aug 2
- Where: lawn between Sheehan High School and Moran Middle School on Hope Hill Road
- Date/time: July 6th at dusk
- Where: West Haven Beach, by Bradley Point Park
- Date/time: July 3rd, at dusk
Hartford County
- Where: Great River Park (301 E River Drive)
- Date/time: “Riverfront Fireworks” concert first at 7:00 p.m. then fireworks following at 9:00 p.m.
- Where: Carnival Grounds located behind Union School (173 School Street)
- Date/time: July 12th after dusk (approx. 9 pm)
- Where: Manchester Community College (60 Bidwell St)
- Date/time:July 6th 4-10 pm
- Chicken BBQ provided before fireworks (tickets on sale for $10)
- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Stanley Quarter Park (451 Blake Road)
- Date/time: July 4th at 9:15
- Where: Mill Pond Park
- Date/time: July 20th 9:30pm
- Where: Norton Park
- Date/time: August 23rd at around 9 p.m.
- Where: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
- Date/time: July 5th, rain date July 6th, concert at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks
- Where: Veterans Park
- Date/time: June 28th approx. 9:00 p.m.
Fairfield County
- Where: Danbury Fair Mall (7 Backus Ave)
- Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th at Dusk
- Where: Candlewood Lake
- Date/time: June 29th at Dusk
- Where: Darien High School ( 80 High School Ln)
- Date/time: July 6th at dusk
- Where: Jennings Beach
- Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th, at dusk
- Where: Waveny Park (677 South Ave)
- Date/time: July 4th, rain date July 5th, Gate closes at 9pm, costs $35 for residents per car (can walk with groups) $65 for non-residents
- Where: Calf Pasture Beach (Calf Pasture Beach Road)
- Date/time: July 3rd and July 5th at dusk
- Where: Lonetown farm (43 Lonetown Road)
- Date/time: June 3rd, rain date June 30th Fair starts at noon, fireworks around 9:15
- Where: Ridgefield High School (700 N Salem Road)
- Date/time: July 4th, gates open at 6, fireworks go off at dusk, $20 to park
- Where: Downtown Shelton
- Date/time: July 3rd at dusk
- Where: Short Beach
- Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th at dusk
- Where: Field behind Trumbull High School and Hillcrest Middle School
- Date/time: June 29th, rain date June 30 at dusk
- Where: Weston Middle School field (135 School Road)
- Date/time: July 4th, rain date July 5th, gates open at 4:30 p.m., fireworks go off at 9:20,
- Tickets are $20 per car, $5 walk in, children under 5 are free,
- food, band performances, etc. provided
- Where: Compo Beach
- Date/time: July 3rd, rain date July 5th at dusk
Litchfield County
- Where: Lime Rock Park
- Date/time: July 6th at dusk
- Where: Torrington middle school
- Date/time: July 5th at dusk
Windham County
- Where: Owen Bell Park
- Date/time: June 28th, food and entertainment at 3, fireworks at 9:15
- Where: Rotary Park
- Date/time: July 6th at dusk
Did we miss any fireworks showings? Send us the town, address, time, and additional information at News8@wtnh.com.