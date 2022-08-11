HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that led to a car chase into Manchester on Thursday evening.

Around 5:55 p.m. Hartford police detectives operating an unmarked police vehicle were in the Broad Street area when they heard shots fired. The detectives observed that the shots were being fired from a stolen white Honda Passport, police said.

Police followed the passport onto I-84 West and several other units responded and attempted to stop the car. Police said the passport continued onto I-84 into Farmington, quickly exited the highway, re-entered and traveled on I-84 East.

The pursuit continued into Manchester, where the passport was ultimately stopped by police.

During the police pursuit, a woman in her thirties arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Her injury is believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

After a foot pursuit, five individuals were taken into police custody, according to the authorities.

There were no injuries as a result of the car chase, or foot pursuit.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).