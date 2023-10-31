BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Five candidates are running for mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in 2024, the zoo announced on Tuesday.

The zoo is holding an election to determine who will be the fourth mayor of the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo.

Voting begins online on Tuesday and will last until 4 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Last year, Rhubarb the two-toed sloth won the election and became the third mayor of the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo. Rhubarb will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Rhubarb has spent the majority of his term promoting the health benefits of relaxation and slowing down. He can often be found relaxing in a tree.

Rhubarb will be taking a step back to prioritize relaxation in 2024. He has stayed true to his campaign slogan, “If not today, tomorrow.”

The five 2024 mayoral candidates are Tahu – a North American river otter, Alli – the eastern box turtle, Major Tom – the Narragansett turkey, Ella – the black and gold howler monkey and Daisy – the prairie dog.

Tahu is a mother of four playful otter pups who are 6-months-old. She says she has what it takes to keep her head above water and run the zoo. Her campaign slogan is “Ready to Dive In!” Tahu’s advisory panel said the other candidates are “out of their depth.”

Alli, the turtle is coming out of her shell to run in the mayoral race. She claims to be the most grounded of the candidates as she can use her shell to block out distractions and focus on the job. Her campaign slogan is “Don’t Box Yourself In, Vote for Alli.”

Major Tom says he is hoping to stop fowl play if he is elected. He is at the top of the pecking order, according to zoo officials. He said he is the best choice to speak for the zoo because of his campaign slogan, “Let’s Talk Turkey!”

Ella is the loudest of all the monkeys at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo and said she can make herself heard. She is also well known for her ability to branch out and make connections. Her home at the top of the tree tops gives her a high vantage point. Her campaign slogan is “Climbing to New Heights!”

Daisy has recently “popped” up in the polls and is a strong contender for mayor. Her supporters say that life as a prairie dog makes her the perfect candidate, as she is skilled at looking out for others. Her slogan is “There’s Light at the End of the Tunnel.”

The general public can vote for mayor by donating $1 to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. The donations will be used to support the conservation, education, research and fun at the zoo.

“Once again, the race for Mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is highly contested as each candidate attempts to win the support of voters,” Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said. “Unlike other elections, we encourage people to vote early, vote often and stuff the ballot box.”

