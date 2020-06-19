5 Connecticut state agencies meet the requirements to receive mandatory COVID-19 testing

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Day three of Connecticut’s Phase Two reopening, and we know the state has focused a lot of attention on testing and increasing the number of tests given out weekly.

Later Friday morning, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy will be in Meriden at Midstate Medical to encourage people to get tested. This comes after employees of five Connecticut state agencies have been identified by the Office of Labor Relations and the Connecticut Department of Public Health as meeting the requirements to receive mandatory COVID-19 testing.

It’s all part of an effort to protect state employees who work closely and work often with constituents in congregate settings, hospitals, and nursing homes. The five agencies include the Department of Correction,-the Department of Veterans Affairs,-the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services,-the Department of Children and Families, and the Department of Developmental Services.

Based off of the latest from the CDC, a decision as to who will be tested within these agencies will be decided later. To piggyback on this initiative, Governor Lamont also signed an executive order on Thursday.

The executive order calls for mandatory coronavirus testing for the staff of private and municipal nursing home facilities managed residential communities, and assisted living services agencies.

The new executive order specifically says if after fourteen days of testing. If there’s no positive case then the testing can stop, but it must continue if any resident or staff member tests positive.